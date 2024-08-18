Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United Women made a winning start to their National Midlands Division One campaign.

A first-day trip to newly-promoted Worcester City could have been fraught with danger, but Posh started fast and never really loosened their grip as they romped to a 4-1 win. They were ahead after four minutes, 2-0 up after nine minutes and 3-0 up at the break with the points already in the bag. Worcester were more competitive at the Sixways Stadium after the break, but it was 4-0 before they claimed their consolation goal 15 minutes from time.

Player-of-the-match Tara Kirk fired Posh in front from the edge of the area before she intercepted a poor goalkeeper clearance and slotted home for 2-0. The home ‘keeper was again at fault for the third goal, but long-serving captain Keir Perkins still had plenty to do before curling the ball into the top corner on 29 minutes.

Lauren Wilshaw came close to adding a fourth goal before the break with shot that scraped the top of the crossbar. The second-half followed the same pattern, but without the goals until substitute Renai Bennett struckl soon after coming on with a first-time effort following a Megan Lawlor corner in the 62nd minute.

Tara Kirk (10) scored twice for Posh Women at Worcester City. Photo Darren Wiles.

Niamh Reynolds saw a goal disallowed before Worcester pulled a goal back. Posh were the second-biggest winners on opening day after title fancies Loughborough Lightning who won 6-2 at Lincoln City. Posh host Lincoln at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (August 25, 2pm).

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Sharpe, Osker, Dawborn, Lawlor (sub Bale 68 mins), Middleton (sub Meli 68 mins), Reynolds, Wilshaw (sub Bennett, 61 mins), Perkins (sub O’Neill, 78 mins), Kirk (sub Pim, 78 mins).