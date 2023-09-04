Action from Posh Women v Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Jason Richardson

Posh had lost their opening fixture at local rivals Northampton Town before winning a dramatic League Cup tie at Barnsley.

But a strong league season is the priority for Posh and they moved up to fourth with this victory.

It didn’t start well though as Sutton Coldfield were in front after just eight minutes in front of another strong crowd of just under 300 at the Abbey Lawn.

Posh missed two quick chances to equalise through Niamh Conner and Keir Perkins, but they were level midway through the first-half when Sophie Scargill guided a corner from Megan Lawlor into the corner of the net.

Five minutes later Tara Kirk fired Posh in front, claiming her first goal of the season after a terrific run and cross from captain Keir Perkins.

It should have been three goals in 10 minutes after a foul on Katie Middleton led to a penalty, but Lawlor saw her shot saved.

Kirk saw a ‘goal’ disallowed early in the second-half before Middleton just failed to convert another fine Perkins cross.

Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women v Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Substitute Rosie Axten came close from a free-kick midway through the second-half which was splendidly saved, but Posh could relax soon afterwards as Evie Driscoll-King headed home from a Middleton corner.

And 3-1 became 4-1 five minutes from time as Middleton finished well after an Axten pass.

The visitors did pull a goal back, but Posh saw out the rest of the game comfortably.

Posh are back in National League action on Wednesday when hosting Lincoln City at the Abbey Lawn (September 6, 7.45pm).