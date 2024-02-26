News you can trust since 1948
Ronnie Edwards is one of four Peterborough United's to have made the list of 20 most valuable League One players.Ronnie Edwards is one of four Peterborough United's to have made the list of 20 most valuable League One players.
Four Peterborough United players make the list of 20 most valuable players in League One, joining men from Reading, Barnsley, Derby County, Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool

Four players from Posh have been included in the top 20 most valuable players in League One.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 16:58 GMT

It means Posh are the joint-best represented club in the list, with Ronnie Edwards the highest valued player from the club at £2.74m.

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as Barnsley, Derby. and Blackpool.

So who are the most valuable players around League One?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

£3.42m

1. Calvin Ramsay (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool)

£3.42m Photo: Andrew Powell

£3m

2. Tom Holmes (Reading)

£3m Photo: Andrew Redington

£2.74m

3. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

£2.74m Photo: Joe Dent

£2.57m

4. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United)

£2.57m Photo: Joe Dent

