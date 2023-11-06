News you can trust since 1948
Four Peterborough United players make the list of 20 most valuable players in League One, joining men from Reading, Barnsley, Derby County, Oxford United and Blackpool - picture gallery

Four players from Posh have been included in the top 20 most valuable players in League One.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 07:04 GMT

It means Posh are the best represented club in the list, with Ronnie Edwards the highest valued player from the club at £2.79m.

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as Barnsley, Derby. and Blackpool, but odds does not include anyone from league leaders Portsmouth..

So who are the most valuable players around League One?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

£4.36m

1. Tom Holmes (Reading)

£4.36m Photo: Andrew Redington

£3.05m

2. Callum Styles (Barnsley)

£3.05m Photo: Clive Mason

£3.05m

3. Max Bird (Derby County)

£3.05m Photo: Michael Regan

£2.79m

4. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

£2.79m Photo: Joe Dent

