Four Peterborough United players have started every League One game this season
Posh have used 21 players, one more than Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Northampton Town.
Charlton Athletic (28) have used the most players.
Only four Posh playe rs – Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Archie Collins and Ronnie Edwards – have started all 12 League One games.
Midfielder Collins is just one match away from a suspension as he has collected four League One yellow cards this season.
Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou and Ephron Mason-Clark have started 11 games. Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku have been involved in 11 matches.