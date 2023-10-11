News you can trust since 1948
Four Peterborough United players have started every League One game this season

​Only four clubs have used fewer players than Posh in League One matches this season.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Harrison Burrows has started all 12 Posh League One games this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comHarrison Burrows has started all 12 Posh League One games this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Harrison Burrows has started all 12 Posh League One games this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Posh have used 21 players, one more than Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Northampton Town.

Charlton Athletic (28) have used the most players.

Only four Posh playe rs – Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Archie Collins and Ronnie Edwards – have started all 12 League One games.

Midfielder Collins is just one match away from a suspension as he has collected four League One yellow cards this season.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou and Ephron Mason-Clark have started 11 games. Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku have been involved in 11 matches.

