Harrison Burrows has started all 12 Posh League One games this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Posh have used 21 players, one more than Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Northampton Town.

Charlton Athletic (28) have used the most players.

Only four Posh playe rs – Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Archie Collins and Ronnie Edwards – have started all 12 League One games.

Midfielder Collins is just one match away from a suspension as he has collected four League One yellow cards this season.