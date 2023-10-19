Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincoln City sacked Mark Kennedy yesterday. His last League One game in charge of the Imps was a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Burton Albion which followed a 2-0 loss at Peterborough United.

Kennedy had been in charge at Sincil Bank since the summer of 2022 and steered the club to a creditable 11th place finish in League One last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a promising start to the current campaign Lincoln's form has tailed off. They’ve now lost their last four League One matches and sit 15th ahead of a trip to struggling Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Kennedy. Photo Pete Norton/Getty Images.

First-team coach Tom Shaw will take charge of that game, but the early bookies favourite to replace Kennedy is Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley followed, intriguingly, but a highly successful Lincoln boss of the past Danny Cowley.

Dean Holden (Charlton), Wade Elliott (Cheltenham) and Scott Brown (Fleetwood) are the other League One managers to lose their jobs this season.

Longest-serving manager in League One is Mark Bonner of Cambridge United who was appointed in January, 2020 followed by Ian Evatt of Bolton Wanderers (July, 2020) and Jon Brady of Northampton Town (February, 2021).