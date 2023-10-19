News you can trust since 1948
Four League One managers have lost their jobs this season, with just more than a quarter of the 2023-24 campaign completed.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Lincoln City sacked Mark Kennedy yesterday. His last League One game in charge of the Imps was a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Burton Albion which followed a 2-0 loss at Peterborough United.

Kennedy had been in charge at Sincil Bank since the summer of 2022 and steered the club to a creditable 11th place finish in League One last season.

But after a promising start to the current campaign Lincoln's form has tailed off. They’ve now lost their last four League One matches and sit 15th ahead of a trip to struggling Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Mark Kennedy. Photo Pete Norton/Getty Images.Mark Kennedy. Photo Pete Norton/Getty Images.
Mark Kennedy. Photo Pete Norton/Getty Images.
First-team coach Tom Shaw will take charge of that game, but the early bookies favourite to replace Kennedy is Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley followed, intriguingly, but a highly successful Lincoln boss of the past Danny Cowley.

Dean Holden (Charlton), Wade Elliott (Cheltenham) and Scott Brown (Fleetwood) are the other League One managers to lose their jobs this season.

Longest-serving manager in League One is Mark Bonner of Cambridge United who was appointed in January, 2020 followed by Ian Evatt of Bolton Wanderers (July, 2020) and Jon Brady of Northampton Town (February, 2021).

Remarkably Posh boss Darren Ferguson is the 11th longest serving manager in League One and he has only been in place for 287 days.

