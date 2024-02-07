Charlie O'Connell in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 21 year-old made his debut in midfield for a promotion-chasing side in a 0-0 draw at home to St Albans on Tuesday night.

The loan is initially for a month. O’Connell, who has made seven Posh appearances, was on loan at National League Woking earlier this season.

Posh Under 21s claimed a creditable 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in a Professional Development Under 21 League game on Tuesday.

Pemi Aderoju (centre).

David Kawa opened the scoring for Posh early in the game before the hosts scored either side of half-time to take the lead.

Pemi Aderoju then popped up with his third goal in two games to rescue a point for Posh.

Aderoju, a signing from Biggleswade, has impressed Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony who said it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise if he made his first team debut before the end of the season on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.