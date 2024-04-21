Grant McCann.

Mendez-Laing struck the only goal of the game at the Abbey Stadium towards the end of the first-half. It was his 10th goal of an outstanding personal season and arrived on his 100th appearance for the club.

Derby need a point from a home game against bottom club Carlisle next Saturday to secure second place. Cambridge will avoid relegation if they pick up two points from a home game against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday (April 23) and a trip to relegated Port Vale next Saturday. Vale’s 2-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers confirmed they would be playing in League Two next season.

Ex-Posh striker Joe Taylor’s goals have helped propel Lincoln City into the League One play-off places. He netted a superb equaliser as the Imps hit back from a goal down to win 2-1 at relegation favourites Cheltenham Town yesterday. It was a 10th Lincoln goal for Taylor who moved to Sincil Bank in January on loan from Luton Town after scoring 11 goals for Colchester United in League Two while on loan there earlier this season.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a crucial goal for Derby County at Cambridge United. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Blackpool remained in the hunt for the play-offs after claiming a fourth straight win, 3-2 at home to a Barnsley side who have lost form at the wrong time. One of the Pool games was scored by former Posh loanee Hayden Coulson. The Tykes need to beat Northampton Town at Oakwell next Saturday to be certain of a play-off semi-final against Posh.

In League Two Grant McCann’s Doncaster picked up a ninth straight win after coming from 2-0 down to beat play-off rivals Barrow 4-2 at the Eco Power Stadium. Former Posh play-off hero Tommy Rowe created one of the goals.

Doncaster will move into the top six with a point from a tricky trip to Colchester on Tuesday. They finish the season at Gillingham who have nothing to play for.

Bradford City still have a chance of sneaking into the top six after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Walsall. One-time Posh loanee Jamie Walker scored twice for the Bantams before he was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

The first game back in charge at relegated Rotherham United for old Posh boss Steve Evans finished in a 0-0 Championship draw with Birmingham. Popular ex-Posh loanee right-back Peter Kioso started the game, but went off after 37 minutes.