Ivan Toney in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Toney could get the chance to make a late claim for a place in England’s World Cup squad for Qatar in Nations League games Italy in Milan on Friday, September 23 and against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, September 27.

Toney (26) has never previously been called-up for England at any age group.

He was a star teenager at Northampton Town before moving to Newcastle United at the age of 19 for a six-figure fee.

He made just four substitute appearances for the Magpies in three years at the club from where he was sent out on loan to Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe (twice) and Wigan.

But his career really took off when Posh signed him for a reported £250k in August 2018.

After a strong first season at London Road when he scored 23 goals, he turned into a beast in the 2019-20 Covid-wrecked campaign scoring 26 goals in just 39 appearances.

Posh sold him to Brentford in August 2020 in a total package worth £10 million and he has played a big part in the Bees winning promotion in the Championship and thriving in the Premier League.