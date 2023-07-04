The 20-year-old striker was a shock departure on Deadline Day in January to then Championship Luton given the fact he had only played 19 league games for Posh, with 17 of those off the bench- scoring just once.

The Hatters are believed to have paid around £600k for a player Posh picked up for £5k from King’s Lynn in March 2022.

He appeared six times (five off the bench£ for Luton as they ultimately won promotion but that did include the play-off final when it looked like he had rolled in the winner deep in extra time before a VAR-assisted offside call denied him.

Joe Taylor thought he had sent Luton Town to the Premier League. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Taylor's career had fallen on hard times at a young age prior to that after being released by Norwich aged 15.

He was even offered a deal at Posh before he eventually joined the club several years later.

He told The Sun newspaper: “I was more a cricket fan as a kid but got signed by Norwich aged nine.

“But I didn’t get my scholarship and that was the worst feeling I’ve had in football, apart from my disallowed goal at Wembley!

“Myself and another lad who was released, Aaron Powell, got trials at Peterborough and were offered deals.

"Aaron said ‘yes’ but I turned mine down because I hated football. I didn’t want to play anymore. I said, ‘Dad, this isn’t for me.’ He asked, ‘So what is?’ I told him, ‘Rugby.’

“So I played for Swaffham as a full-back and did well so I’d play rugby in the winter and cricket for Bradenham in the summer where I was an all-rounder, I had county trials when I was younger.”

Taylor then began to re-find his love for the game at 16 after joining King’s Lynn and went onto begin smashing in the goals at Wroxham (21 in 13 games) with the help of ex-Posh man Adam Drury at Wroxham.

He added: “I had fallen back in love with football because I was playing with mates.

"Former Norwich players Grant Holt, Adam Drury and Simon Lappin were there. Chris Sutton’s son Ollie was the keeper and Darren Huckerby’s boy, Tom, played in defence.

“Wroxham manager Jordan Southgate was the best thing that happened to me as he gave me my chance. I scored 21 goals in 13 games.

"I was working in a hotel as a barman, which I loved, but when the call came from Peterborough my mind was made.”

Speaking about his move to Luton, he said: “It was daunting. I was unproven, hadn’t done much in the game and was walking into a dressing room with experienced players such as Henri Lansbury, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Tom Lockyer.

“But I’ve always believed, given the right platform, I’ll perform.

“The play-off final ‘goal’ as my biggest 100 to zero moment. I thought I had fired the team into the Premier League.

