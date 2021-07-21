Former Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa has joined a ‘massive club with huge ambitions’

Mo Eisa celebrates a goal for Posh against MK Dons at stadium:mk in 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 27 year-old moved to stadium:mk for an undisclosed fee last night (July 20) after a lengthy pursuit by the League One club.

And Eisa told the MK Dons media team: “I’m excited to be here. It’s a massive club with huge ambitions that match my own, and I will give my all to help take MK Dons forward.

“I knew there was interest from them back in January and then again this summer. My agent presented me with a few teams who wanted to sign me and I felt MK Dons was the right team for me.

“I am very excited to work under (manager) Russell Martin, as he was a huge influence in me making my decision to join the Dons.

“I’m looking forward to the style of play as I feel it plays to my strengths and will give me the opportunity to score goals.

“I am a goalscorer, but most importantly I am a team player and I always try to do my best for the team to win.

“I’m excited to play in a stunning stadium and can’t wait to make my debut in front of fans - hopefully I can score loads of goals for them.”

MK Dons boss Russell Martin, the former Posh player, added: “This is a massive signing for us. He comes with brilliant experience at the level.

“He’s a proven goalscorer and that has earnt him a couple of big moves. That’s great credit to him.

“Mo is really hungry to do well and that desire has been a huge reason as to why this move has finally been completed.”