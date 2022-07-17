Former Peterborough United striker linked with a move to one of the biggest clubs in the land

Former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has reportedly become a transfer target of Manchester United.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 1:01 pm
Ivan Toney. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,
According to a report in a national newspaper Manchester United have joined Leeds United and Newcastle United in considering a move for Toney who scored 14 goals in all competitions during his debut season as a Premier League player for Brentford in 2021-22.

Posh officials will have a keen eye on the situation as a chunk of any transfer upwards of the £10 million Brentford paid for the 26 year-old striker in August 2020 would be heading towards London Road. Posh insisted on a decent sell-on clause in Toney’s Brentford contract.

Toney has been valued at £30 million in newspaper stories linking him to Leeds and Newcastle. Posh signed him from Newcastle for just £250k in August, 2018.

Manchester United could lose Cristiano Ronald before the start of the Premier League season on August 6. Leeds and Newcastle are both short of striking options.

