Ivan Toney. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,

According to a report in a national newspaper Manchester United have joined Leeds United and Newcastle United in considering a move for Toney who scored 14 goals in all competitions during his debut season as a Premier League player for Brentford in 2021-22.

Posh officials will have a keen eye on the situation as a chunk of any transfer upwards of the £10 million Brentford paid for the 26 year-old striker in August 2020 would be heading towards London Road. Posh insisted on a decent sell-on clause in Toney’s Brentford contract.

Toney has been valued at £30 million in newspaper stories linking him to Leeds and Newcastle. Posh signed him from Newcastle for just £250k in August, 2018.