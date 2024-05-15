Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a Posh win. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United’s double Golden Boot winner has joined League One rivals Rotherham United.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has returned to ‘The Millers’ on a two-year contract after leaving Posh at the end of last season. Rotherham are now managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans who has always been a big fan of Clarke-Harris.

The 29 year-old striker spent four years at Posh, scoring 87 goals in 190 appearances and winning the League One Golden Boot in the promotion season of 2020-21 and again in 2022-23. He was used sparingly by Posh last season as the club wanted pace up front.

It’s a second spell at Rotherham for Clarke-Harris who spent an injury-plagued four seasons in South Yorkshire between 2014-2018. Evans was the Millers manager who signed Clarke-Harris from Oldham in 2014. He scored just 10 goals for the club, but spent much time out on loan before moving permanently to Coventry City.

Jonson Clarke-Harris during his first spell at Rotherham. Photo Rotherham Advertiser

“I feel like I have unfinished business,” Clarke-Harris told the Rotherham United club website. “I had to go out and play games after I suffered a terrible injury when I was here before, but I’m pleased to be back and it was an easy decision for me.

"I spoke to the boss recently and he told me he wanted to bring me to the club. The boss knows what I think of him. I've spoken to him on numerous occasions since I left here when I was young. It's an absolute pleasure to work with him again and come back to the Millers. Hopefully I can finish off what I started.