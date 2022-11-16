Ivan Toney during his time at Peterborough United- when some of the offences are alleged to have happened. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ivan Toney has been charged with an incredible 232 breaches of FA betting rules for during his time as a player in the Football League.

Toney has been charged with breaching the FA Rule E8- which states that “a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person

to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with a football match or competition or any other matter related to football anywhere in the world.”

The breaches occurred between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021. During that period, he played for Scunthorpe and Wigan on loan and joined Posh in the summer of 2018. He also joined Championship Brentford for around £5m initially from Posh in that time.

There is no suggestion that Toney bet on matches he was involved in.

News of the lengthy investigation broke as Toney was in contention for Gareth Southgate’s England squad; Toney was left out in the end by the England manager.