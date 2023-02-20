Former Peterborough United stiker Ricky Miller finds new club in England's 9th tier
Former Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller has signed for Risborough Rangers in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.
The 33-year-old forward has joined the step five side after leaving step four Grantham Town by mutual consent in December.
Miller’s new side, who are based in Buckinghamshire, sit 11th out of 20 teams in the table, having taken 35 points from 22 games.
Miller has led a nomadic career in the game and has joined his fifth club after leaving Posh in the summer of 2018, having played for Port Vale, Aldershot Town, Dover Athletic and Grantham.
The striker, who was raised in Bretton, signed for Posh in 2017 off the back of an impressive National League campaign with Dover that saw him score 40 times in 41 league matches but has failed to live up to those heights ever since.
The start of his Posh career was delayed by a ban for biting an opponent, picked up at Dover, but when he did play, he failed to score for the club and made just 13 appearances in his one season at London Road.
Miller has spoken honestly about how struggles with mental illness held him back from achieving his true potential in the professional game.