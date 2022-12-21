Ivan Toney (left) after scoring for Posh at Chelsea. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The striker who moved from London Road to Brentford for a reported transfer package of £10 million in August 2020 had 30 more alleged offences added to his charge sheet on Tuesday.

In November he had been charged with 232 offences over a four year period between 2017 and 2021. The latest charges relate to a period between March 2017 and February, 2018.

Toney made 94 appearances for Posh, scoring 49 goals, in a two-year spell between 2018 and 2020.

An FA spokesman said yesterday: "Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA's Betting Rules.

"In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019.

"Ivan Toney has until Wednesday 4 January 2023 to provide a response."

Brentford issued a statement which read: "The FA have informed Brentford FC that Ivan Toney has been charged in relation to additional alleged breaches of their betting rules.

"Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue. We will make no further comment at this stage."

Toney is co-operating with the investigation and will continue to play for Brentford until told otherwise.

The FA's legal representatives and those of Toney's are in the process of going through each betting offence he is alleged to have made.

It’s a painstaking process and Toney has the right to respond to each of them individually. The investigation is understood to have been going on for seven months,