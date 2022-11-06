Ivan Toney in Brentford colours. Photo: Catherine Ivill, Getty Images.

The 26 year-old England World Cup hopeful has not been charged with any offence, but the Mail On Sunday reports today the investigation has been ongoing for seven months.

It is understood the investigation relates to gambling activity during his time as a lower league player, but there is no suggestion he gambled on matches involving his own teams.

Toney issued a statement last night which read: “I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today. I have been assisting the FA with their enquiries and will not be making any further comment until the investigation has reached its conclusion. I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my dream to represent my country in a World Cup.”

Toney played for Posh between August, 2018 and August 2020 when he joined Brentford in a deal that could eventually be worth £10 million.

Toney moved to Posh from Newcastle United after spending time on loan at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan. The powerful striker started his career at Northampton Town.

Toney was suspended from Brentford’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest after accumulating five yellow cards.

Toney was named in England’s last international squad, but didn’t win his first cap.

England’s squad for the World Cup is scheduled to be revealed on Thursday.

