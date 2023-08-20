Ward, who moved to pre-season League One title favourites Derby County in the summer, has picked up an injury.

He delivered a tweet on Saturday night which confirmed he won’t be in action at London Road next weekend.

After a 1-0 Rams win over Fleetwood Town, Ward said: “Gutted to be ruled out for a few weeks so early in the season, but the hard work starts now to get myself back out there asap!. Really proud of the lads for the win today, dug in and got the important 3pts.”

Joe Ward in Derby County colours. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Also in League One yesterday former Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton scored his first goal for Lincoln City to clinch a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury Town, but ex-Posh defender Nathan Thompson looked rather unfortunate to pick up two yellow cards in the first half as Stevenage went down 2-0 at Reading to lose their 100 per cent winning record.

All three of the teams who went into yesterday’s League One programme with 100 per cent records were beaten as Bolton Wanderers, who were top, went down 4-0 at home to Wigan Athletic.

In League Two Posh record signing Mo Eisa scored for the fourth successive game for MK Dons who have moved up to second after a 3-2 win at Colchester United. Eisa gave MK an early lead before two goals from former Posh striker Joe Taylor made it 2-1 to the home side. The visitors scored twice late on to take the three points.