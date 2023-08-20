News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Former Peterborough United star to miss London Road reunion, four goals in four games for ex-Posh striker, an unfortunate red card and an old midfielder's first goal for his new club

Joe Ward will miss a reunion with Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium next Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 20th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Ward, who moved to pre-season League One title favourites Derby County in the summer, has picked up an injury.

He delivered a tweet on Saturday night which confirmed he won’t be in action at London Road next weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a 1-0 Rams win over Fleetwood Town, Ward said: “Gutted to be ruled out for a few weeks so early in the season, but the hard work starts now to get myself back out there asap!. Really proud of the lads for the win today, dug in and got the important 3pts.”

Joe Ward in Derby County colours. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).Joe Ward in Derby County colours. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).
Joe Ward in Derby County colours. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).
Most Popular

Also in League One yesterday former Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton scored his first goal for Lincoln City to clinch a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury Town, but ex-Posh defender Nathan Thompson looked rather unfortunate to pick up two yellow cards in the first half as Stevenage went down 2-0 at Reading to lose their 100 per cent winning record.

All three of the teams who went into yesterday’s League One programme with 100 per cent records were beaten as Bolton Wanderers, who were top, went down 4-0 at home to Wigan Athletic.

In League Two Posh record signing Mo Eisa scored for the fourth successive game for MK Dons who have moved up to second after a 3-2 win at Colchester United. Eisa gave MK an early lead before two goals from former Posh striker Joe Taylor made it 2-1 to the home side. The visitors scored twice late on to take the three points.

Another old Posh striker Matt Godden scored Coventry City’s goal in a 1-1 Championship draw at Swansea.

Related topics:League OneLondon RoadNathan ThompsonJoe TaylorDerby County