Siriki Dembele in Posh colours. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Dembele pushed for a move when Posh were battling against relegation from the Championship in January, 2022.

He was eventually allowed to leave for Bournemouth in a reported million-pound deal, but he failed to hold down a regular first-team place with the Cherries and, after a loan spell in France with Auxerre, the 26 year-old joined Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee earlier this month.

And the Championship club are at Posh for a friendly on Saturday (3pm).

Dembele was a star man in the Posh promotion season from League One in the 2020-21 season, but he declined to sign a new deal at the club and started agitating for a move after entering the last year of his contract.

Dembele is one of seven new signings made by the Blues this summer as manager John Eustace plots a promotion bid.

There will be a minute’s applause before the game to mark the passing thsi week of former Birmingham City player and manager Trevor Francis.

Both teams will wear black armbands.

Tickets are on sale for the fixture at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office with discounts available for 2023/24 season ticket holders.

The London Road End will be closed for this match. Birmingham fans will be located in the DESKGO Stand.