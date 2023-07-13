News you can trust since 1948
Former Peterborough United star returns to the Championship, incomings and outgoings at Cambridge United and first Posh opponents start making moves

Former Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele is set to sign for Championship side Birmingham City.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jul 2023, 22:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 23:03 BST

The 26 year-old left Posh after 148 appearances and 31 goals in January, 2022 to help Bournemouth with promotion to the Premier League.

But he failed to break into the Bournemouth first team and spent the second half of last season on loan at relegated French Ligue 1 side Auxerre. He had made six Premier League appearances before leaving.

Dembele is expected to sign for Birmingham on Friday after taking a medical on Thursday. He will move for an undisclosed fee.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comSiriki Dembele in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Siriki Dembele in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Dembele moved to Posh from Grimsby Town for around £200k in June 2018 and proved a huge hit thanks to his pace, dribbling and finishing skills.

Posh sold Dembele for around £1 million when he was in the last six months of his contract.

In League One Cambridge United have signed midfielder Jordan Cousins from Wigan Athletic on a free transfer, but forward Harvey Knibbs has left the ‘U’s’ for League One rivals Reading, also on a free transfer.

Reading are also reportedly interested in ex-Cambridge striker Sam Smith who finished last season with seven goals in his final nine games, including one in a 2-0 win over Posh, before he was released.

Smith (25) started his career at Reading who host Posh on the opening day of the League One season on August 5.

Wycombe Wanderers made it four signings in two days with the capture of Ipswich Town defender Kane Vincent-Young on a free transfer.

