No Caption ABCDE

Etherington and his old Posh teammate Simon Davies only took over at the Reds on November 27. The pair won their first game in charge 2-0 at home against promotion hopefuls Swindon Town, but then lost home matches to fellow strugglers Hartlepool United and Sutton United.

Crawley’s Director of Football and interim CEO Chris Galley told Sussex World: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals. As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etherington had apparently been denied permission to field ex-Posh striker Tom Nichols in his three games in charge as the player was set for a January move. Nichols will join League Two’s bottom club Gillingham on New Year’s Day.