Former Peterborough United star pushing for his first senior international cap

Former Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics has been called up to the Ireland squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece (October 13) and Gibraltar (October 16).
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Sammie Szmodics celebrates a goal for Blackburn Rovers earlier this season. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.Sammie Szmodics celebrates a goal for Blackburn Rovers earlier this season. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.
Szmodics (28) has been in outstanding form for Championship side Blackburn Rovers this season. He’s scored seven goals in 12 appearances which matches his goals tally for the whole of last season.

Szmodics has replaced Aaron Connelly in the squad. The promotion winner with Posh in the 2020-21 season qualifies to play for Ireland through an Irish grandparent.

He was first called up by manager Stephen Kenny in June 2021 for friendlies against Hungary and Andorra when he was with Posh, but didn’t manage to win a first cap.

Posh have three current players away from the club on international duty. Midfielder Hector Kyprianou was called up by the Cyprus senior squad for the first time, while central defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are with the Elite Men's England Under 20 squad.

