Sammie Szmodics celebrates a goal for Blackburn Rovers earlier this season. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

Szmodics (28) has been in outstanding form for Championship side Blackburn Rovers this season. He’s scored seven goals in 12 appearances which matches his goals tally for the whole of last season.

Szmodics has replaced Aaron Connelly in the squad. The promotion winner with Posh in the 2020-21 season qualifies to play for Ireland through an Irish grandparent.

He was first called up by manager Stephen Kenny in June 2021 for friendlies against Hungary and Andorra when he was with Posh, but didn’t manage to win a first cap.

