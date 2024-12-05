Former Peterborough United star makes Premier League debut
The 21 year-old centre-back came on as a 78th minute substitute for Southampton in a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Chelsea. Edwards is expected to leave the Saints on loan to the Championship in January and Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes it’s a crucial he goes to the right club.
"Ronnie needs to go to a club who play in a way that suits him,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “He needs to be careful. If he goes to a club struggling at the wrong end of the table and they change managers it could be a problem. The new man might not want to play out from the back.”
Before last night Edwards had made just one Southampton appearance since his summer move from Posh, in a 5-3 Carabao Cup win at Cardiff City.