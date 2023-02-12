Ivan Toney celebrates his goal for Brentford at Arsenal. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

But Toney’s 15th goal of the season shouldn’t have been allowed to stand as there was a horrible error from VAR controllers who failed to spot a Brentford player who became active lurking in an obvious offside position. Apparently VAR man Lee Mason forgot to draw the offside lines onto his screen!

The match at the Emirates finished 1-1.

Another old Posh striker Matt Godden scored his first goal since August. It’s been an injury-plagued season for Godden who smashed home the leveller for Coventry from the penalty spot in a 1-1 Championship home draw with Luton Town.

In League One Jack Marriott started, but didn’t finish in Fleetwood Town’s 2-1 win at Charlton, a result which lifted the Cod Army four points clear of the drop zone ahead a home game with Posh on Tuesday (January 14). Ex-Posh full-back Danny Andrew went off injured early at the Valley and could be a doubt for the match against his old club.

Posh winger David Ajiboye moved back to his old club Sutton United on loan in January and he scored the second goal of his spell in League Two in a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool. Ajiboye also set up Posh old boy Lee Angol for a goal as Sutton went into an early 2-0 lead.