Posh fans at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Zakuani said: ‘Take that result all day long into the home leg on Wednesday. Crazy that I feel more confident than I did when 4-0 up v Sheffield Wednesday last year. All to play for so come on Posh!

We asked the fans to say how Posh will be able to come from behind and book a return trip to Wembley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

And we asked them to nominate a man of the match from the first leg, a poll that delivered a very clear winner.

Man of the match Joel Randall in action at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

MOM Katango, dealt with dangerous Murphy very well. 60% confident. Oxford may regret sitting on the one goal lead and Poku must start, and Jones as well, probably to press more – @Deedz42

If we can get our passing and tempo going in the second leg we should turn it around. Worrying though to have lost our way up top. MOM Joel Randall only him and Archie Collins were contenders – @ChestneyS

Play like we know we can and we'll be fine. Defend like we know we can and it'll be squeaky bum time. MOM: Collins – @IanJBryant

Archie Collins in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Randall MOM and we don’t have a chance of winning – @08obrien08

1 nil is easily overturned at London Road especially if we can nab an early goal – @OHarniess.

Not at our best. We were a bit cautious in our approach, but when we stepped it up a bit in the last 20 minutes we started to get on top. If the handbrake is released on Wednesday night I’m confident we’ll turn it around. MOM Randall – @derren_cooper

Randall MOM. We looked happy to take a small loss and not stretch ourselves. The recent 5-0 loss was still fresh. If we play our way with confidence we can overturn it. No choice, but to come out fighting. Ref was poor – @matt_pufc

Start on the front foot, high tempo right from the start, early goal and yes Posh can do it... MOM Randall – @SoboPosh19

Didn't create much, take a 1-0 and do them on Wednesday – @bob_P

Randall MOM, with a quick start on Wednesday we have an excellent chance – @plassedinparis

Randall MOM. If Poku starts and we get the first goal I think we will win – @romysdad

RandalL MOM by a country mile – @steffandancy

Whoever scores the first goal in the second leg will win! – @AlfordDais26602.

MOM Randall. What will be will be – @DE180YPOSH

If we play anywhere near our best, then I am 75% confident. I'm hoping for a memorable night under the lights. MOM Randall – @martyntiney