Jack Taylor in action for Ipswich Town. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 25 year-old midfielder has still only started one second tier game, but he made a decent impact at St Andrews after his 74th minute entrance from the bench.

Taylor was credited with an assist for the second goal scored by fellow sub Marcus Harness three minutes from time as Ipswich maintained second spot in the division.

Ex-Posh skipper Russell Martin’s Southampton are up to fourth after a 1-0 win at Millwall courtesy of a 93rd minute goal and Plymouth Argyle stayed clear of the drop zone after a 3-3 home draw with Middlesbrough. One-time Posh loanee Bali Mumba scored for the Pilgrims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were many ex-Posh men on target in the FA Cup first round including Josh Davison for AFC Wimbledon in a 5-1 win over Cheltenham, Ricardo Santos in Bolton’s 4-0 victory over Solihull Moors, Jevani Brown in a 7-2 romp for Bristol Rovers over Whitby and Tom Nicholls in Gillingham’s 2-0 success at Hereford.