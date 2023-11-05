Former Peterborough United star helps Ipswich Town back from the dead and ex-Posh men on the mark in the FA Cup
The 25 year-old midfielder has still only started one second tier game, but he made a decent impact at St Andrews after his 74th minute entrance from the bench.
Taylor was credited with an assist for the second goal scored by fellow sub Marcus Harness three minutes from time as Ipswich maintained second spot in the division.
Ex-Posh skipper Russell Martin’s Southampton are up to fourth after a 1-0 win at Millwall courtesy of a 93rd minute goal and Plymouth Argyle stayed clear of the drop zone after a 3-3 home draw with Middlesbrough. One-time Posh loanee Bali Mumba scored for the Pilgrims.
There were many ex-Posh men on target in the FA Cup first round including Josh Davison for AFC Wimbledon in a 5-1 win over Cheltenham, Ricardo Santos in Bolton’s 4-0 victory over Solihull Moors, Jevani Brown in a 7-2 romp for Bristol Rovers over Whitby and Tom Nicholls in Gillingham’s 2-0 success at Hereford.
Former Posh loanee Jamie Walker scored Bradford City’s consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers.