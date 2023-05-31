News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United ​fans’ favourite Gaby Zakuani has moved into international management.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st May 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:57 BST
Gaby Zakuani (right) in action for DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations. (Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)Gaby Zakuani (right) in action for DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations. (Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
​The rock-hard centre-back, who is 37 today (Wednesday), has agreed in principle to become assistant manager of the DR Congo Under 20 side.

Zakuani represented DR Congo in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments while winning 29 senior international caps.

Zakuani said: “I’m looking forward to playing a role in shaping the future of our beautiful country.”

Gabriel Zakuani celebrates a Posh win. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Gabriel Zakuani celebrates a Posh win. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Zakuani moved to Posh from Fulham in September 2008 and was a key part of two promotion-winning teams from League One in 2008-09 and 2010-11.

He made 253 appearances for Posh over two spells and scored nine goals.

Fulham had paid Leyton Orient over £1 million for Zakuani who also went on to play for Stoke City, Kalloni (Greece), Northampton Town, Gillingham Swindon and Dagenham & Redbridge.

His management experience is limited to a brief spell at Spalding United.

Zakuani has most recently worked in the media which included a stint at the last World Cup, while also co-commentating on Posh matches for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

