Former Peterborough United star has moved into an international management role
The rock-hard centre-back, who is 37 today (Wednesday), has agreed in principle to become assistant manager of the DR Congo Under 20 side.
Zakuani represented DR Congo in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments while winning 29 senior international caps.
Zakuani said: “I’m looking forward to playing a role in shaping the future of our beautiful country.”
Zakuani moved to Posh from Fulham in September 2008 and was a key part of two promotion-winning teams from League One in 2008-09 and 2010-11.
He made 253 appearances for Posh over two spells and scored nine goals.
Fulham had paid Leyton Orient over £1 million for Zakuani who also went on to play for Stoke City, Kalloni (Greece), Northampton Town, Gillingham Swindon and Dagenham & Redbridge.
His management experience is limited to a brief spell at Spalding United.
Zakuani has most recently worked in the media which included a stint at the last World Cup, while also co-commentating on Posh matches for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.