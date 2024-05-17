Sammie Szmodics. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics is confident he can make the step up to the Premier League.

And a move to the top-flight would be good news for Posh who have a healthy sell-on clause as per the terms of his near £2 million transfer to Championship side Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Szmodics enjoyed defying the critics who said he’d struggle to make the step up by scoring 27 goals (33 in all competitions) to win the Championship Golden Boot. He’d laboured in a previous spell in the Championship with Bristol City and it took a switch to Posh, initially on loan, in January, 2020 to re-boot his career.

In the season finale of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Sammie is probably going to get sold this summer and Ivan Toney is getting sold. Those two things will not only clear out all the secure debt we've got against our club, it would probably leave more left over.

Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We're in really good shape. The debts wouldn't all be cleared because we've got debt payments over time that have to be paid over a period of time.”

Szmodics spoke exclusively to Adam Savinson of Sportsboom this week.

Szmodics, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Blackburn contract said: “I’d like to think I could make the step up to the Premier League, but it’s about getting that opportunity and chance to do so. But hopefully I’ve shown people who doubted me in the Championship what I can do and that I can make that step up and do it at that level. We’ll have to see what the future holds. It’s everyone’s dream to play in the Premier League – and hopefully I can achieve that.

“It would be stupid for me to say I wasn’t doubting myself when I was at Bristol City. I went to Bristol City from Colchester United for £1million, I was a young lad and I found the step up hard, but I still do believe I should have been given a chance. However, that’s football and, looking back at it now, maybe I wouldn’t be in this position now if it had worked out at Bristol City.

“My journey has been from League Two at Colchester to on loan at Braintree in the National League, so standing here now as the top goalscorer in the Championship is something I never thought I’d never achieve.

"It's a pinch myself moment. I knew I could score goals at any level, but if someone had said to me I’d score 33, well it’s a dream for me. It’s been an up and down season for Blackburn, but from a personal one it’s been my best season to date.

“To be up there among the top goalscorers all season and to actually win the Golden Boot is amazing. I’ve been free flowing all season. I think scoring two against Rotherham early on really helped me kick on and I’ve just had good momentum and kept finding the net.

“I think out of all the accolades I’ve had this season, this one ranks as number one. I won the Player of the Month award in November, which was a big thing for me, but I don’t think anything tops the Golden Boot.