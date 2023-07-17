The 25 year-old left Posh for the Tractor Boys for an undisclosed seven figure fee in June and travelled to Austria for a pre-season trip last week.

And Taylor impressed the Championship hopefuls in a 2-2 draw with Flyeralarm Admira.

Conor Chaplin, the man who shared League One’s Golden Boot with Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris last season, told the East Anglian Daily Times: "Jack’s a really, really lovely lad. He’s fitted in really well off the pitch and with the boys.

Jack Taylor in action for Posh against Ipswich Town last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We recruit good people and it’s an easy group to fit into as well, so it’s quite easy in that respect.

"On the pitch, you can see his attributes. He’s a great runner, a powerful runner and he’s very technical on the ball.

He’s going to add a lot to us and help us a lot.

"I’m looking forward to playing more with him and building up even more of a relationship. We played together for the first time in Austria, in terms of a competitive match, and I definitely feel like we’ve got a little bit of a connection.

Sam Smith (left) celebrates a goal for Cambridge United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It feels good, so long may that continue and grow."

In League One Reading, who host Posh on the opening day of the season on August 5, have dipped into the transfer market to sign a second player from Cambridge United.

Sam Smith has moved back to the club he played for at the start of his professional career. He scored 29 goals across two seasons in League One for Cambridge, but fell out of contract at the Abbey Stadium.