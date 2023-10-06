Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hamilton made 36 appearances for Posh (13 starts) in the League One promotion season of 2020-21, and his arrival as a second-half substitute in the decisive game against Lincoln City was a big factor in a comeback from 3-0 down to 3-3.

Hamilton (24) was sold to Accrington Stanley that summer, but joined Lincoln in August and has been a regular starter in midfield during his new club’s solid start to the current campaign.

“I went to watch a game between Forest Green and Accrington last season,” Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy said. “And I was taken by Ethan’s tenacity and his mental toughness. I kept an eye on him and I am delighted we now have him.

Ethan Hamilton celebrates the Posh promotion of 2020-21. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"He’s one of our real leaders.”

Hamilton was last seen in a Posh game playing for Accrington and landing a horrible tackle on Nathan Thompson which forced the defender to leave the ground on crutches.

SQUAD

It’s been a collective team effort for Lincoln this season with nine different goalscorers none of whom have scored more that twice.

The best players in the Lincoln squad are midfielder Lasse Sorenson, former Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker and summer signing from Portsmouth, winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Kennedy is in his second season in charge at Sincil Bank. Lincoln finished 11th in League One in his first season after drawing 20 of their 46 matches.

CURRENT FORM

Lincoln City have only lost two of their first nine third tier matches and they were away games at automatic promotion candidates Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth.

They were losing 1-0 at Orient with six minutes to on Tuesday when the match was abandoned because of a medical emergency. That scoreline is currently included in the League One table, but it could yet be replayed.