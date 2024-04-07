Posh skipper Harrison Burrows celebrates the winning goal at Wembley with substitute James Dornelly. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The PT also solicited opinions from Posh fans and asked them how this success compared to others in the club’s history. We didn’t bother asking for a man of the match as there would be surely no other nominations than two-goal homegrown hero and captain Harrison Burrows.

All comments from X as seen by @PTAlanSwann...

Well done to all involved. @BurrowsHarrison, just brilliant mate – @olivernorburn18

Posh skipper Harrison Burrows celebrates the winning goal at Wembley with substitute James Dornelly and Josh Knight. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Congrats to @theposh, great day for the club and my little man – @OnlyNewts (Adam Newton).

WHAT A DAY!!! Congratulations @theposh and what a fairy tale @BurrowsHarrison. You literally couldn't write it – @A9Mac (Aaron Mclean).

What a day at Wembley quality to see everyone before and after the game! So happy for the boys big push for the end of the season now – @frankiejkent

It's like a Hollywood script. For Harrison Burrows to go from being a fan here 10 years ago to now be lifting the trophy for the club. It's an unbelievable story – @Gabs50Zakuani

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Wycombe at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Well done the Posh – @MarcJoseph_MJ

Always a great day out at Wembley when you remain unbeaten! Wasn't a spectacular game but football won against hoof ball in the end. Nothing will ever compete with 92. You always remember your first! – @IanJBryant

I’ve seen Posh win at Wembley before, but today I got to do that again. To be in the Royal Box as a minority owner & director of the club - with my family all there. What a day! What a team! What a captain @BurrowsHarrison. What a support! What a feeling! – @BigCrawf

Wycombe wanted penalties from the first minute. Posh should take that as a huge compliment in itself – @festive_50

Tedious at times until the last few minutes, then went good - kinda very bad (and worry) - then brilliant – @GayToryJon

When you get to Wembley it’s about winning and yet again we’ve managed to do it. We weren’t at our best, but it’s still been a fantastic day out. Now for promotion! – @derren_cooper

Wycombe frustrated us at first, well drilled and organised. Posh good at times. Better side won in the end – @Philbeck1981

70 mins of huffing and puffing, followed by 10 mins of pure joy! – @SarahMiles75

Cagey start better team won. What a day – @DazMoody

The best team won. Slow start, needed to shift the ball quicker as when we did, we split them. 2nd MOM for me was Josh Knight. His ability on the ball and passing decisions was what started many of our attacks. Defensively sound as well – @Benwilliamson27

Wycombe came to not lose. It was a very flat game until the last ten minutes. Thank the lord for Harrison Burrows – @werrington2

Thought Posh were the better team. Not the best of games but a deserved win – @JonDunhamGB

This team deserves it all & also a top 2 finish or at least another Wembley win – @buckrodgersposh

Great day out and we won. But for me Leeds Road and that great night at Huddersfield will take some beating – @GandadRodderz

Was rubbish until it was fantastic – @BainoBainer8

Cagey game decided by the local hero. Been to all 4 Wembley finals, but this one was different as I could share it with my 2 lads – @romysdad

Only Posh can win it, not win it, but win it again in the space of 6 minutes. The rollercoaster that comes with following Posh. Reminds me of the 1992 Wembley match ending – @PoshBoyAlan