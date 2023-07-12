It was with the Daniels Miller first made his name as a free-scoring striker and he’s back at the Zeeco Stadium for a final fling with the club.

The 34 year-old went on from Stamford to play with great success for Dover Athletic at National League level before moving to Posh in July, 2017 on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it didn’t work out for Miller at London Road as he started just four Football League games without scoring before moving to Port Vale in the summer of 2018.

Ricky Miller (white shirt) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

After a spell at Aldershot and a second stint at Dover, Miller fell out of love with football for a while, but rediscovered his appetite after joining step five club Risborough Rangers last season.

He's jumped up a couple of levels to play for Southern League Premier Division Central side Stamford.

Miller played for 65 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Grantham Town in an SK Charity Cup tie with the Daniels emerging victorious on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller said: "Good to be back out there on the pitch especially for Stamford where it all began. Now to get fitter and sharper and ready for the season coming which will hopefully be a good one."

Stamford manager Graham Drury added: “Ricky is having one more season where he started with me. We’re delighted to have him.”

​Peterborough Sports opened their pre-season campaign with a 5-0 win at United Counties Premier Division neighbours Deeping Rangers on Tuesday.

The goals for the National League North side came from summer signing Ben Fowkes, Josh McCammon, Mark Jones, Dan Jarvis and a home player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad