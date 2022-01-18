Former Peterborough United player joins MK Dons and all the Championship signings so far in the January transfer window
Conor Coventry, who spent the first half of this season at Peterborough United, has now moved on loan to League One promotion chasers MK Dons from West Ham United.
The 21 year-old started just four Championship matches for Posh.
As at noon today (January 18), Championship clubs had made 25 January transfer window signings including three (Steven Benda, Callum Morton and Bali Mumba) by Posh.
January Championship signings.
BIRMINGHAM CITY: Onal Hernandez (Norwich), Teden Mengi (Man Utd), Taylor Richards (Brighton).
BLACKPOOL: Jake Beesley (Rochdale).
BOURNEMOUTH: James Hill (Fleetwood), Ethan Laird (Man Utd).
BLACKBURN: James Brown (unattached), Dilan Markandi (Spurs), Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Hertha Berlin).
COVENTRY: Jake Bidwell (Swansea).
FOREST: Steve Cook (Bournemouth), Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).
MIDDLESBROUGH: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham), Aaron Connolly (Brighton),
Riley McGree (Charlotte FC).
POSH: Steven Benda (Swansea), Callum Morton (West Brom), Bali Mumba (Norwich).
QPR: David Marshall (Derby)
STOKE CITY: Lewis Baker (Chelsea), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Man City), Phil Jagielka (Derby)
SWANSEA: Cyrus Christie (Fulham).
WEST BROM: Daryl Dike (Orlando City).