Ben White (right) celebrates his goal for Arsenal against Bournemouth. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Defender White, who spent time on loan at Posh from Brighton in the 2018-19 season, equalised as Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Emirates.

Dwight Gayle, one of the best strikers to grace London Road in recent times, scored twice as Stoke City romped to a 5-1 win at Sunderland in the Championship. Gayle, who is now 33, has suffered a lean time in front of goal this season. He has now scored three times in 30 appearances this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Posh loanee Alex Pritchard claimed the Sunderland consolation goal.

Danny Lloyd, an effervescent presnce at Posh in the 2017-18 campaign, scored a goal in a shock League Two result as bottom club Rochdale beat Steve Evans’ promotion-chasing Stevenage side 2-0.

Callum Cooke, an Evans signing for Posh in 2018, scored the Hartlepool goal in a 1-1 draw at Tranmere, also in League Two.

Idris Kanu moved from Posh to National League Barnet earlier this season and scored the only goal in a 1-0 Friday night win at Southend. Barnet are fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad