Former Peterborough United manager quits Stevenage to re-join Rotherham United
The Millers dismissed Leam Richardson on Wednesday morning. He had been in charge for just 128 days and failed to stop Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship.
Rotherham were given permission to talk to Evans today and a three-year deal was quickly agreed. Paul Rayner has left Stevenage with Evans to work at the New York Stadium.
Evans, who lives in Wansford, had worked wonders in two-and-a-half years at Stevenage, saving them from relegation from League Two before winning promotion with them the following season.
Evans then steered Stevenage to an unlikely League One play-off push this season. They are currently ninth.
Evans won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship with Rotherham between 2012 and 2014 and kept them up against all the odds in the Championship the following season. He parted company with the club in September, 2015 and joined Leeds United less than a month later.