Steve Evans celebrates promotion from League Two with Rotherham in April, 2013. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

The Millers dismissed Leam Richardson on Wednesday morning. He had been in charge for just 128 days and failed to stop Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship.

Rotherham were given permission to talk to Evans today and a three-year deal was quickly agreed. Paul Rayner has left Stevenage with Evans to work at the New York Stadium.

Evans, who lives in Wansford, had worked wonders in two-and-a-half years at Stevenage, saving them from relegation from League Two before winning promotion with them the following season.

Evans then steered Stevenage to an unlikely League One play-off push this season. They are currently ninth.