Darren Ferguson celebrates promotion to the Championship with Posh in May, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Championship side parted company with Michael O’Neill on Thursday morning after a slow start to the season. The 53-year was appointed manager at the BET365 Stadium in 2019, but has overseen just one win five games in the current season.

Ferguson won four promotions with Posh, three to the Championship, but struggled for success in the second tier. He’s been out of work since quitting Posh in February, but recently intimated he was ready to return.

The current front-runner with BetVictor is former Burnley manager Sean Dyche at 3/1

A number of high-profile names have also been linked with the vacant position including, John Terry 12/1, Slaven Bilic 14/1, Michael Carrick 14/1, and Ole Gunner Solskjaer 16/1.