Gary Johnson in his Posh days. Photo David Lowndes.

Former Peterborough United manager Gary Johnson is back in the EFL.

Johnson managed Posh for nine months between April 2010 and January 2011, but was dismissed with the team in a League One play-off place to make way for the return of Darren Ferguson.

Johnson had been a successful manager at Yeovil Town and Bristol City before taking the Posh job. After leaving Posh he managed Northampton Town, Yeovil for a second time, Cheltenham and Torquay United.

He quit Torquay in February, 2022 with the team mid-table in National League South, but he has now been appointed director of football at Cheltenham Town.

Johnson will work with Cheltenham’s new head coach. The Robins lost last season’s head coach Darrell Clarke to Barnsley earlier today. Johnson has not worked in the EFL since 2018 when he dismissed as Cheltenham manager.