Former Peterborough United manager is back in the EFL after a six-year absence
Johnson managed Posh for nine months between April 2010 and January 2011, but was dismissed with the team in a League One play-off place to make way for the return of Darren Ferguson.
Johnson had been a successful manager at Yeovil Town and Bristol City before taking the Posh job. After leaving Posh he managed Northampton Town, Yeovil for a second time, Cheltenham and Torquay United.
He quit Torquay in February, 2022 with the team mid-table in National League South, but he has now been appointed director of football at Cheltenham Town.
Johnson will work with Cheltenham’s new head coach. The Robins lost last season’s head coach Darrell Clarke to Barnsley earlier today. Johnson has not worked in the EFL since 2018 when he dismissed as Cheltenham manager.
Johnson signed Grant McCann and Lee Tomlin for Posh and signed Mo Eisa for Cheltenham from non-league football. Eisa went to be sold twice for over £1 million, to Bristol City and then to Posh.
