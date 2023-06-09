Stevenage manager Steve Evans. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images).

There have only been four confirmed signings by League One clubs since the end of last season and Stevenage, the club Evans led to promotion from League Two last season, have signed three of them, including Posh promotion hero Nathan Thompson.

Midfielders Nick Freeman and Alex MacDonald have also signed on at The Lamex Stadium on free transfers from Wycombe Wanderers and Gillingham respectively.

Evans made 23 signings in his 11 months as Posh manager including star forwards Ivan Toney and Siriki Dembele.

Losing play-off finalists Barnsley are the only other League One club to have completed a signing this summer. They have taken on Woking defender Kacper Lopata on a four-year deal from National League side Woking.

Don’t expect Wigan Athletic to sign anyone soon. They are now under a transfer embargo as they prepare to start the 2023-24 season on -8 points due to various financial misdemanours in relation to paying player and staff wages at the club.

Barnsley are also trying to secure the permanent signing of goalkeeper Harry Isted from Luton Town. Isted was impressive in the League One play-off final defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

The EFL clubs have voted through several changes for next season.

Most are related to financial matters, but the EFL will introduce a multiball system in all its competitions for 2023/24. Match balls will be placed on cones in designated areas at pitch side to help increase the time of the ball being in play.

Meanwhile, clubs will no longer be permitted to use towels or other articles, including items obtained from spectators to dry footballs during matches.