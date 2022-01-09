Former Peterborough United manager has left Gillingham FC

Steve Evans last season.

The Gills slipped seven points from safety after losing 4-0 at home to Ipswich Town yesterday (January 8).

A club statement read: ‘Gillingham Football Club can confirm that the contract of Manager Steve Evans has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

‘The club wishes to thank Steve for all his efforts over the past two years in circumstances that have been significantly more difficult and challenging due to the Covid pandemic, and wishes him well in the future.

‘His assistant, Paul Raynor, will also be leaving the Club.

