Former Peterborough United manager backed to take over at League One rivals
Recent Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has been heavily backed to become manager at League One rivals Oxford United.
By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
McCann has been backed from 8-1 to 11-4 second favourite in the last couple of days. Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler is the 5-2 favourite with BetVictor.
Oxford sacked Karl Robinson at the weekend after a run of one point from eight League One matches.
McCann was dismissed by Posh early in January after overseeing a run of one win in eight matches in all competitions.