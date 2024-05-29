Former Peterborough United loanee joins League One rivals

By Ben Jones
Published 29th May 2024, 17:22 BST
Michael Olakigbe of Peterborough United is fouled against Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent.
Former Peterborough United loanee Michael Olakigbe has found a new club.

The 20-year-old winger has signed for Wigan Athletic on a season long loan from Brentford.

Olakigbe joined Posh on loan at the end of January but only featured five times, twice from the start.

On one of his only two starts, he was sent off away at Exeter in February in a 2-1 defeat.

He returned the club his parent club at the end of the season.

He appeared 12 times for the Bees last season, eight times off the bench in the Premier League.

