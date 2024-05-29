Michael Olakigbe of Peterborough United is fouled against Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Former Peterborough United loanee Michael Olakigbe has found a new club.

The 20-year-old winger has signed for Wigan Athletic on a season long loan from Brentford.

Olakigbe joined Posh on loan at the end of January but only featured five times, twice from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On one of his only two starts, he was sent off away at Exeter in February in a 2-1 defeat.

He returned the club his parent club at the end of the season.