Former Peterborough United loanee is off to the Euros with England

Ben White celebrates his goal for Posh against Southend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Brighton defender was today (June 7) named as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement in Gareth Southgbate’s squad after an impressive 90-minute display in yesterday’s 1-0 friendly win over Romania at Middlesbrough FC.

“I’m beyond proud and honoured,” White said. “I’ll give it my everything.”

Former Posh manager Steve Evans signed White on loan for Posh in January 2019 and he made his debut in a 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Middlesbrough.

Evans left Posh later than month and White went on to make 15 League One appearances for a side that just missed out on the League One play-offs under Darrem Ferguson. He scored in a 2-0 home win over Southend.

White (23) was outstanding on loan for Leeds United’s Championship-winning side in the 2020-21 campaign and was a regular for Brighton in the Premier League last season.