Former Peterborough United youth coach and assistant manager Matthew Etherington has been sacked by Colchester United.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson embraces former Colchester United Manager Matthew Etherington at full-time in November. Photo: Joe Dent.

Etherington was dismissed following Colchester’s 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham on Monday.

He was only appointed on a permanent basis on November 16 after being appointed as caretaker following the sacking of Ben Garner in October.

They have lost eight of their last nine league matches, with just a 2-1 win over Salford in that run.

He won just four of his 15 games in charge, with one being against a heavily-rotated Posh side in the EFL Trophy in November.