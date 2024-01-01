Former Peterborough United hero and assistant manager sacked by League Two side
Etherington was dismissed following Colchester’s 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham on Monday.
He was only appointed on a permanent basis on November 16 after being appointed as caretaker following the sacking of Ben Garner in October.
They have lost eight of their last nine league matches, with just a 2-1 win over Salford in that run.
He won just four of his 15 games in charge, with one being against a heavily-rotated Posh side in the EFL Trophy in November.
His first venture into management with Crawley in November 2022 ended after just three games when he resigned.