Former Peterborough United hero and assistant manager sacked by League Two side

Former Peterborough United youth coach and assistant manager Matthew Etherington has been sacked by Colchester United.
By Ben Jones
Published 1st Jan 2024, 19:50 GMT
Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson embraces former Colchester United Manager Matthew Etherington at full-time in November. Photo: Joe Dent.Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson embraces former Colchester United Manager Matthew Etherington at full-time in November. Photo: Joe Dent.
Etherington was dismissed following Colchester’s 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham on Monday.

He was only appointed on a permanent basis on November 16 after being appointed as caretaker following the sacking of Ben Garner in October.

They have lost eight of their last nine league matches, with just a 2-1 win over Salford in that run.

He won just four of his 15 games in charge, with one being against a heavily-rotated Posh side in the EFL Trophy in November.

His first venture into management with Crawley in November 2022 ended after just three games when he resigned.

