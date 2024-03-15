Will Norris during his Posh debut last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norris has kept a League One best 17 clean sheets for long-time leaders Portsmouth this season, but he knows making it 18 will be difficult against the top scoring team in the division, one he helped into the play-offs on the final day of the regular season while on loan from Burnley.

Norris, who was Darren Ferguson’s first signing after returning to London Road for a fourth spell as Posh boss last January, was in goal for both legs of the fateful semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday. He made some key saves in the 4-0 first leg win at home before a weak second-leg display, along with most of the rest of the team, at Hillsborough when Posh lost 5-1 before crashing out in a penalty shootout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norris is however pleased to see Posh going so well again this season.

Goalkeeper Will Norris in action for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-final at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

‘It’s a tough one because we got ourselves in a great position in the play-offs at the back end of the season,” Norris told the Portsmouth News. “Then the play-offs were what they were. It was carnage over the last few days and unfortunately it wasn’t to be for us.

“I spent six months there and it will be a tough place to go. They have good players going forward, are dynamic and can play. They play good football and are an organised team, so it’s going to be a big challenge.

“I keep in contact with a few lads there and it’s a good group, a hard-working group. “They have Ricky-Jade Jones up top, who’s playing well and Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason Clark can chip in with goals and assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager has done a good job of getting them organised and doing well. They deserve every bit of what they are achieving this season.

“I came to Portsmouth for one reason - and that was to get out of the league. The fans have been stuck here long enough, so that’s why we’re looking to go up.

“It’s the business end of the season and there’s eight games to go, which will define our season. It’s all in our hands and we need to put in eight big performances.