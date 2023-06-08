Former Peterborough United defender Nathan Thompson joins Stevenage
Thompson has linked up with former Posh boss Steve Evans after being released by the club at the end of the season.
The 32-year-old has agreed terms with the newly promoted club in a deal that is now subject to EFL and FA approval.
Thompson joined Posh in the summer of 2019 and went on to make 131 appearances for the club, including playing a key role in the promotion of the 2020/21 season.
He played his final game of the club off the bench in the play-off semi-final defeat at Hillsborough.
He will play alongside former Posh defender and Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni, who the club gave an improved contract to this week.
Thompson is the first of the players either listed or let go from Posh following the conclusion of the season to find a new club.