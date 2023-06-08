Nathan Thompson playing against Stevenage this season in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent.

Thompson has linked up with former Posh boss Steve Evans after being released by the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has agreed terms with the newly promoted club in a deal that is now subject to EFL and FA approval.

Thompson joined Posh in the summer of 2019 and went on to make 131 appearances for the club, including playing a key role in the promotion of the 2020/21 season.

He played his final game of the club off the bench in the play-off semi-final defeat at Hillsborough.

He will play alongside former Posh defender and Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni, who the club gave an improved contract to this week.