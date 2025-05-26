Former Peterborough United defender could play in the Champions League next season after Belgian title triumph

Christian Burgess (right) Union Saint-Gilloise won the Belgian Pro-league title. (Photo by HATIM KAGHAT/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United defender Christian Burgess has played a big part in a historic top-flight title success.

The 33 year-old centre-back was a mainstay of the Union Saint-Gilloise side that won the Belgian title for the first time in 90 years on Sunday. Union SG beat Gent 3-1 in their final match to finish three points ahead of Club Brugge.

Formed in 1897, Union SG won 11 league titles between 1904 and their last in 1935, but went into serious decline in the early 1960s after being relegated, ending up in the fourth tier of Belgian football some two decades later.

But a revival sparked by investment from Tony Bloom, the owner of English Premier League club Brighton, saw Union SG move up to the second division and then win promotion to the top flight in 2021 after a 48-year absence.

Christian Burgess (left) after scoring for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They finished runners-up in their first season back and then came within minutes of the title before having it snatched away in a dramatic finish to the 2022-23 campaign. They were second again last season, a point behind Club Brugge, but finally got over the line on Sunday. They will now play Champions League football next season.

Burgess has been with Union SG since joining them from Portsmouth in July 2021. He had moved to Pompey from Posh in June 2015.

Burgess had moved to Posh from Middlesbrough 12 months earlier, but left after one season, 33 appearances and four goals. Burgess lost his first-team place after a sacking of Darren Ferguson and the appointment of Dave Robertson as caretaker-manager.

There was also joy for former Posh players Matt Godden (Charlton), Conor Coventry (Charlton) and Matt Stevens (Wimbledon) who were all promoted after EFL play-off final wins, but there was disappointment for Harrison Burrows was in the Sheffield United side beaten by Sunderland in the Championship final.