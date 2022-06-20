Mark Beevers in action against Blackburn. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 32-year-old central defender came into last season as the club’s captain but lost his place in the side in November after a poor run of form and struggled to get back in.

Beevers was taken off at half-time in the 4-0 defeat away at Blackburn on November 24 and made just three league appearances in the rest of the season. He was later officially replaced as captain by summer signing Oliver Norburn.

In total, he made 101 appearances for the club and was the captain of the team that secured automatic promotion to the Championship. He was named in the EFL League One Team of the Year alongside Joe Ward and Jonson Clarke-Harris for his performances during that campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was contracted to Posh until June 2024 but was placed on the transfer list in May. Posh Director of Football Barry Fry has confirmed there has been four clubs show interest in Beevers but that the player had a desire to sort his future out himself.

Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said: “We recruited Mark to help get us promoted from League One and he helped us do just that. I want to wish him and his family all the best for his next move and thank him for all that he has done for the football club.