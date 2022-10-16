Former Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ferguson watched MK Dons get thumped 4-1 by League One leaders Plymouth Argyle to lead some social media enthusiasts to suggest he had been earmarked for a job at the struggling home side

But as yet there is no suggestion the position Dons head coach Liam Manning, who led his side to the play-offs last season, is under threat.

Ferguson, who has been out work since quitting Posh in February, has also been spotted at Charlton Athletic this month.

Some of Ferguson’s old Posh players have enjoyed a good weekend, although Ivan Toney’s two-goal show for Brentford against Brighton on Friday night was tarnished by racist comments aimed at him on social media. Toney scored his 20th consecutive penalty for Brentford in a 2-0 Premier League win.

Dwight Gayle has yet to score in 13 appearances in his loan spell at Stoke City, but he delivered a superb cross for a goal in a 2-0 Championship win at Preston on Saturday.

Elsewhere former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown claimed his eighth goal of the season for Exeter. but they lost 4-2 at home to Oxford United who host Posh next Saturday. Brown is the joint second top scorer in League One behind Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Ex-Posh boss Steve Evans has kept Stevenage at the top of League Two after a 1-1 draw at his old club Gillingham.