Former Peterborough United boss has strong words re referees

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Photo Darren Staples AFP via Getty Images.

Former Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has accused EFL officials of failing to abide by new refereeing directives.

McCann’s Doncaster Rovers won 2-1 at Crewe Alexandra in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday, but their boss felt his side were poorly treated by Peterborough-based referee Neil Hair.

McCann, who was a top player and a two-time manager at Posh, has now rejected an invitation to sit on an League Managers Association panel regarding referees as he believes it would make no difference.

McCann told the Doncaster Free Press: “The LMA have asked me to come and sit on a panel talking to referees about all these different rules, but I actually just declined it. It makes no difference.

"We have these meetings every year and they bring out these new rules, but they don't abide by them. It's so frustrating for managers, honestly. I just said to the LMA I don't see any point to it.

"I thought we should have had two or three penalties at Crewe. In pre-season referees were giving penalties for any contact, but as soon as the league starts they don't give them.

"It's the same with stoppage time as a few years back when they started adding on 15 minutes for example. Then they knock it on the head after three games!

"You don't know where you are with these officials."

