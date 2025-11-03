Tickets for Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United are now on sale
Peterborough United are selling tickets for the League One match at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, November 29.
Posh fans will be located in the Pass Logistics North Stand behind the goal. The club have an allocation of up to 2,960 for a game against a side managed by former Posh player and manager Grant McCann.
Tickets are now on sale via www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 25: £19, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £7